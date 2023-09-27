A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by separatists for about 30 years. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have sought to leave the region after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms.
The status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain even after Azerbaijan held two rounds of talks with separatist officials.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Azerbaijan says 192 of its troops were killed in last week's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh
A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Nation
Abduction and terrorism trial after boy found dead at New Mexico compound opens with mom's testimony
Federal prosecutors presented tearful testimony Tuesday from the mother of a sickly toddler who was whisked away from his Georgia home by relatives without her permission to a remote desert encampment in northern New Mexico where he died.
Nation
How did the Maui fire spread so quickly? Overgrown gully, stubborn embers may be key to probe
Melted remains of an old car tire. Heavily burned trees. A charred stump of an abandoned utility pole.
Nation
Takeaways from AP report on Maui fire investigation
Investigators are trying to solve a mystery about the origin of last month's deadly Maui wildfire: How did a small, wind-whipped fire sparked by downed power lines and declared extinguished flare up again hours later into a devastating inferno that killed at least 97 people?
Nation
Judge considers accusations that New Mexico Democrats tried to dilute votes with redistricting map
Accusations that New Mexico's Democratic-led Legislature unfairly diluted the vote of a politically conservative oil-producing region with its redistricting map are heading to trial on Wednesday, despite a last-minute flurry of motions that included an effort by the governor's attorneys to delay the proceedings.