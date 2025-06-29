Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over the killings of 2 citizens in Yekaterinburg

Relations between Moscow and Baku cooled after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed in Kazakhstan in December, killing 38 of 67 people aboard. Aliyev said it was shot down over Russia, albeit unintentionally, and rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare. He accused Russia of trying to ''hush up'' the incident for several days. Putin apologized to Aliyev for what he called a ''tragic incident'' but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility.