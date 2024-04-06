WASHINGTON — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers sent the Washington Wizards to a franchise record-tying 63rd loss with a 108-102 victory Friday night.

Dalano Banton added 21 points and Scoot Henderson scored 19 for Portland, which won its second straight. Jabari Walker finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds to help the Trail Blazers to their first consecutive wins since the beginning of March.

Washington fell to 15-63. The Wizards also lost 63 games in 2000-01 and 2008-09.

Deni Avdija had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Washington, which had won four of its previous five. Jordan Poole added 20 points and Tristan Vukcevic had 17 for the Wizards, who have four games remaining.

Washington shot a season-worst 15.2% (5 of 33) from 3-point range. Poole hit three of those 3s, while his teammates combined to make 2 of 23 attempts.

After trailing for most of the night, Washington took the lead with a 9-1 run. Poole hit a 3 sandwiched by two free throws each from Corey Kispert and Vukcevic, and then Kispert found Vukcevic for an inside dunk to give Washington a 99-98 edge with 3:37 remaining.

The game stayed within a possession until Poole missed on three consecutive 3-point attempts, allowing Henderson to convert a three-point play that finally pushed Portland back to a 108-102 lead with 15.7 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Boston on Sunday night.

Wizards: At Toronto on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba