MACON, Ga. — Leon Ayers III and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece as Mercer topped Georgia State 86-69 on Monday night.
Neftali Alvarez added 16 points and Ross Cummings had 11 points for Mercer (3-0). Alvarez posted eight rebounds and Haase had seven rebounds.
Kane Williams had 18 points for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson and Justin Roberts had 10 points.
