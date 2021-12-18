JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jonathan Aybar had 18 points as North Florida easily defeated Trinity Baptist 92-44 on Saturday.
Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer added 15 points each for the Ospreys. Emmanuel Adedoyin had 13 points for North Florida (4-9), which earned its fourth straight home victory.
Fausto Alvarez had 6 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
