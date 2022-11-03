Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appears to have made a solid pick in elevating St. Paul Police Cmdr. Axel Henry to chief of police.

Henry, 54, commands St. Paul's narcotics, financial intelligence (which deals in part with white-collar crime) and human trafficking division. All three areas are critical to different aspects of the city's safety.

Born and raised in St. Paul, Henry is a product of its public schools, and now makes his home in the working-class neighborhood of Little Bohemia in the West Seventh Street area. Henry, by all accounts, knows and cares deeply about the city and has spent a career protecting its citizens. Henry's partner, Mikeya Griffin, is the executive director of the Rondo Community Land Trust, which helps provide housing and work opportunities for low and moderate-income individuals.

Henry, who still must be confirmed by the City Council, worked his way up from patrol officer, climbing to command positions. He previously led the department's family and sexual violence unit and headed up logistics for the city's emergency response when the pandemic hit. Carter said that Henry has "command experience in every division." He was selected to lead the department's bodycam program and, as an expert in use of force, has trained officers for 20 years, including at the academy. Trainers like Henry may be part of the reason St. Paul has had fewer of the types of use-of-force issues that have too long plagued the Minneapolis Police Department.

Henry has paired real-world skills with a strong academic background. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds a bachelor's degree in business and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas. He also attended the Wilder Foundation's Leadership Institute.

Former St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who has known Henry since the chief-nominee joined the force, had high praise. "He has so many of the attributes needed to do this job," Axtell told an editorial writer. "He's very well connected with the community, has solid relationships with elected officials, and with the rank and file. He's incredibly smart and forward-thinking."

Axtell said that among Henry's strengths is his ability to deploy officers effectively. That's critical as St. Paul, whose police ranks have been thinned during the pandemic, rebuilds its force.

On the challenges that still face the city, Axtell said that the "No. 1 issue continues to be gun-related crimes; guns in hands of people who shouldn't have them. I believe Chief Henry will make that a top priority. Another will be recruitment and retention. He will do well in that area because he's creative and thoughtful and programs like the Law Enforcement Career Path Academy will help." Axtell said he is convinced "more than ever" that "we have to grow our own talent if we want officers who best reflect our community and its values."

St. Paul has many challenges ahead. It is still struggling to come back from the pandemic, to rebuild a diminished police force, and to quell increased gun violence, carjackings and other crimes.

Asked why he would even want the job under those circumstances, Henry replied in a Fox 9 interview, "If you want to serve in a meaningful place in a meaningful time, there's no other place I'd rather be." Henry said he wants to build a department that can be a model for the nation, both in public safety and community trust.

We wish him well in those endeavors. A safer city will allow St. Paul to grow and thrive, and thoughtful law enforcement is essential.