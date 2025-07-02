Award-winning international correspondent launches a new journalism platform

NEW YORK — Jane Ferguson has won awards for unflinching reporting from dangerous lands including Afghanistan, Somalia and Yemen. So she was unlikely to be intimidated by seeking financing for a new journalism platform, despite tough times for the news industry.
''It's very high pressure,'' said Ferguson, founder of Noosphere. ''I'm used to pressure in the field.''
Started this year, Noosphere offers journalists a place to showcase work to consumers who are attracted by a more personal style of reporting than they'd normally see on traditional outlets.
It's similar to Substack, with a twist. Instead of paying for feeds of individual journalists — the Substack model — people who subscribe to Noosphere for $14.99 a month get access to all of its journalists. There are 20 so far, expected to increase to 24 with the site's upcoming British launch.
Ferguson needed a change after 15 years on the road
Noosphere — named to reference a state of consciousness advanced by Jesuit philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin — arrives at a time of flux in the news industry. Consumers are fleeing newspapers and television news and trying different approaches springing up in a new media world.
Ferguson raised $1 million to get Noosphere off the ground and is about to announce an additional round of investment.
Ferguson, 40, grew up in Northern Ireland, and was attracted to the high-stakes, high-risk world of international reporting. For CNN International and then PBS NewsHour, she worked largely alone, covering stories about famine and war crimes in South Sudan, the conflict in Syria and Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.