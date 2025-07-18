Award-winning former AP photographer Jo Ann Steck is remembered for her wit and leadership

Award-winning photo journalist Jo Ann Steck — who broke barriers in male-dominated newsrooms by capturing some of the most notable moments in recent United States history — has died. She was 73.
Steck died on July 11 after a yearslong battle with ovarian cancer, according to her former Associated Press colleague and longtime friend Dan Hansen.
Steck's three-decade career spanning The Associated Press, The New York Times and the White House, took her all over the country and world — and thousands of miles away from where she was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She used her shrewd judgment and vision to lead teams of award-winning journalists to capture both profound joy and unspeakable tragedy alike, documenting natural disasters, the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, historic sporting events and more.
But those who worked with Steck, often calling her ''Jodie,'' remember her for her unique ability to lead.
Steck worked for local outlets in Arizona, where she went to college at Arizona State University, before joining the AP in Los Angeles in 1980.
Amy Sancetta remembers meeting Steck in 1987, when Steck led Sancetta and a small team of journalists to cover a plane crash in Detroit for the AP. Racing to the scene, Steck coordinated the team's efforts with walkie-talkies to swiftly deliver images of the heartbreaking event to the world.
Despite the rush, Sancetta said, Steck never forgot to make each person feel valued.
''She saw a lot of really horrific stuff, but she found ways as a group to make us laugh and remind us of our humanity," Sancetta said.