Avs captain Gabe Landeskog returns to lineup for Game 3 after missing 3 years with knee injury

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was in the lineup and will play his first NHL game in nearly three years Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars.
He strongly hinted he was suiting up for Game 3 in a video posted by the team on social media about an hour before puck drop. Landeskog said, ''I'll have my jersey on tonight. Excited to be part of the guys.''
About two hours before the game, the team also posted a picture of Landeskog's jersey hanging in his locker. This is Landeskog's first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. He's been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee.
It's his first game with the Avalanche in 1,032 days. He becomes the fifth player in NHL history — among those with a minimum of 700 games played — to return to his team after 1,000 or more days without a contest, according to NHL Stats. The last one to do so was longtime Avalanche forward and Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg.
Leading into the game, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was non-committal on Landeskog's availability, saying only, ''well see.'' Asked what criteria he would use in making a determination, Bednar simply responded: ''Gut feeling.''
Colorado's first-round series with Dallas is tied at 1.
Landeskog's presence on the ice figures to provide a big boost not only for his teammates but the capacity crowd. His No. 92 sweater is a frequent sight around the arena.
''Everyone is rooting for him. It's a great comeback story,'' Bednar said after morning skate. "I trust in Gabe's preparation, and what I'm seeing with my own eyes that he's getting close and ready to play. I think he feels really good about where he's at.