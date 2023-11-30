A 64-year-old Avon woman died Wednesday after losing control of her vehicle on slippery frost-covered roads and hitting another vehicle head-on in rural Stearns County, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Susan Lemke was driving a 2007 Buick LaCrosse northeast on County Road 9 in Collegeville Township, about two miles south of Avon, when she lost control on a curve just after 9:45 a.m. and hit an oncoming Ford work truck driven by 31-year-old Austin Weaver of Royalton.

Weaver's truck crashed into the north ditch and Lemke's vehicle stayed on the roadway, traveling about 40 yards from the crash site.

Lemke was extricated from her vehicle by Avon Fire Department; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Weaver was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.