Avoid new shoes and look after your mental health. How to be well at the Hajj

ISLAMABAD — Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to do it.
It is a spiritual highlight for those fortunate enough to go, but it is also grueling and stressful.
Pilgrims conduct their rituals outdoors, among huge crowds, walking up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) a day. There is often no privacy or personal space. Languages, routines and surroundings can feel unfamiliar, and the emotional impact of doing the Hajj can also take its toll.
Here are some ways to be well at the Hajj.
Preparation, preparation, preparation
Pilgrims work on their spiritual readiness to undertake the Hajj, but equally important is their physical preparation.
Saudi authorities have published a 45-page safety kit in eight languages. It encourages people to do aerobic exercises for 30 minutes daily and to ''make movement activities'' like using the stairs instead of the elevator, before they travel to Saudi Arabia.
There's a lot of walking at the Hajj, even when pilgrims are not performing rituals. Too much traffic, or not enough transport, means people end up walking up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) every day. All the rituals are on foot.