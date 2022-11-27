TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Robbie Avila scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Trinity Christian 105-68 on Sunday.
Avila also had 11 rebounds for the Sycamores (6-1). Kailex Stephens scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Xavier Bledson recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.
The Trolls were led in scoring by Michael Wright Jr., who finished with 18 points and four assists. Troy Glover added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Trinity Christian. John Cison also put up 13 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
