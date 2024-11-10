Avery scores 23 points to help Oklahoma State hold off St. Thomas-Minnesota, 80-71

STILLWATER, Okla. — Marchelus Avery scored 11 of his 23 points over the final 10 minutes to help Oklahoma State hold off a barrage of 3-pointers from St. Thomas-Minnesota to take an 80-71 win on Sunday.
Marchelus Avery scored 11 of his 23 points over the final 10 minutes to help Oklahoma State hold off a barrage of 3-pointers from St. Thomas-Minnesota to take an 80-71 win on Sunday.
By The Associated Press
The Cowboys converted 20 of 28 from the free-throw line while the Tommies knocked down 15 of 36 from behind the arc.
Robert Jennings II hit two free throws with 1:02 left to put Oklahoma State up by 13, 77-63, but the Tommies answered with a 3-pointer by Drake Dobbs to get within 10. Kendall Blue's 3 with 28 seconds left got them within single digits, 79-71.
Bryce Thomoson was the lone starter to reach double-figure scoring (11 points) for the Cowboys (2-0), but Avery hit 6 of 8 from the line off the bench and made three steals. Patrick Suemnick added 11 points. Oklahoma State hit 27 of 60 from the floor (45%) but was just 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.
Blue hit 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota (2-1). Dobbs hit 2 of 3 from deep and finished with 14 points and Nolan Minnessale chipped in 13. Carter Bjerke hit 4 of 8 from distance and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The Tommies were 25 of 62 (40.3%) from the field while hitting 41.7% from distance.
