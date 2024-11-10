Avery scores 23 points to help Oklahoma State hold off St. Thomas-Minnesota, 80-71

Blue hit 4 of 7 from distance and finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota (2-1). Dobbs hit 2 of 3 from deep and finished with 14 points and Nolan Minnessale chipped in 13. Carter Bjerke hit 4 of 8 from distance and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. The Tommies were 25 of 62 (40.3%) from the field while hitting 41.7% from distance.