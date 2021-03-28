CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.
The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.
The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
Target AcquirerDate Location Location Description3/16 Precision Agricultural Cargill Inc. Cargill will acquire Precision Ag, a crop inputs retailer based inServices Inc. Minnetonka southeastern Saskatchewan.Griffin, Sask.3/16…
Business
Win-win: do good while providing growth opportunities for your people
The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting many nonprofits and the communities they serve hard. For some nonprofits, financial support is difficult to come by, volunteers are…
Business
Business movers and shakers
Moving upTruStone Financial, Minneapolis, promoted Fatima Turnadzic to assistant vice president and branch manager. She was an assistant manager for Firefly Credit Union before it…
Business
Alexander: If tax data disappears, 'flatten' the PDF file
Q: I've been using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader DC to fill-in and save PDF tax forms on my PC. But when I recently called…
Business
Austin is 'the hottest market in the country'
Texas' capital city has emerged as hot spot for commercial real estate investment, tech hubs.