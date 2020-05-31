CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.
