CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Seattle is a young city with a long history of protests
Large protests in Seattle over police brutality and racial injustice have again caught the nation's eye, but big, unruly demonstrations have been part of the city since shortly after it was founded in 1851 by settlers in a log cabin on a lonely strip of land along the Puget Sound.
Business
Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.
National
Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men
The fatal shooting of a black man by a white Atlanta police officer and the death of another black man found hanging from a tree…
National
Minneapolis officers quit in wake of George Floyd protests
At least seven Minneapolis police officers have quit and another seven are in the process of resigning, citing a lack of support from department and city leaders as protests over George Floyd's death escalated.
National
Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition
Drivers heading down state roads leading to Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun in Connecticut are greeted by flashing warnings: "Avoid Large Crowds" and "Don't Gamble With COVID."