CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.
