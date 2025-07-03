NEW YORK — Average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage falls to 6.67%, the fifth straight decline and the lowest level in three months.
Average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage falls to 6.67%, the fifth straight decline and the lowest level in three months
Average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage falls to 6.67%, the fifth straight decline and the lowest level in three months.
The Associated Press
July 3, 2025 at 4:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
First immigration detainees arrive at Florida detention center in the Everglades.