Average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the US rises to highest level since July

Mortgage rates slid to just above 6% in September following the Federal Reserve's decision to cut its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years. While the central bank doesn't set mortgage rates, its actions and the trajectory of inflation influence the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield. The central bank's policy pivot is expected to eventually clear a path for mortgage rates to generally go lower. But that could change if the next administration's policies send inflation into overdrive again.