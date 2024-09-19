MCLEAN, Va. — Average rate on 30-year mortgage falls to 6.09%, according to Freddie Mac, hovering at lowest level since February 2023.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 4:01PM
