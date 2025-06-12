MCLEAN, Va. — Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84%, a second straight small decline.
Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84%, a second straight small decline
Average long-term US mortgage rate ticks down to 6.84%, a second straight small decline.
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 4:01PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests
Texas governor says over 5,000 Texas National Guard members deployed across the state ahead of planned weekend protests.