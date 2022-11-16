GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Luke Avdalovic had 19 points in Pacific's 93-63 win over North Dakota on Tuesday night.
Avdalovic shot 7 for 8, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (2-1). Cam Denson shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 16 points.
The Fightin' Hawks (1-2) were led by Matt Norman, who posted 18 points. Tsotne Tsartsidze added 12 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota. In addition, B.J. Omot finished with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season.
Sports
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers completed a late comeback to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night.
Sports
No. 5 Kansas rallies late to beat No. 7 Blue Devils 69-64
Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Gradey Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to lead No. 4 Kansas past No. 7 Duke 69-64 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Nunge scores 23 in Xavier's 78-65 win against Fairfield
Jack Nunge's 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.