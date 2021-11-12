HONOLULU — Luke Avdalovic had 17 points and eight rebounds as Pacific topped Division II Hawaii-Hilo 85-74 on Thursday.
Jeremiah Bailey had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Pacific (1-1). Pierre Crockrell II added 14 points and six assists. Alphonso Anderson had 13 points.
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 21 points for the Vulcans. Jamie Strong added 11 points. Darren Williams had 11 points and seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Clippers rally to beat Heat 112-109, win 6th in a row
After losing four of their first five games, the Los Angeles Clippers are rolling. And they're showing they can play with the lead when Paul George needs a breather.
Wild
Failed power play is costly for Wild in 3-2 loss at Vegas
Minnesota finished 0-6 with a man advantage, and saw its four-game winning streak come to an end in its first meeting with the Golden Knights since they eliminated the Wild from the playoffs last season.
Sports
Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4
Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.
Wild
Fiala wowed Wild teammates with winning goal on a fancy redirection
Kevin Fiala snapped a 10-game streak without a goal and added two assists against Arizona on Wednesday, earning coach Dean Evason's praise.
Sports
Cotter, Rondbjerg net 1st NHL goals as Vegas tops Wild 3-2
Paul Cotter and Jonas Rondbjerg each scored his first NHL goal and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Thursday night.