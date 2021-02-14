SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said.
Bosnia's Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty.
Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer.
The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region.
A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Asian shares extend gains on global optimism, vaccine hopes
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, lifted by the economic recovery, vaccine rollouts and signs that new coronavirus cases may be abating.
World
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
After a weeklong bus ride from Honduras, Isabel Osorio Medina arrived in northern Mexico with the hope President Joe Biden would make it easier for people like him to get into the United States.
World
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq late Monday, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and wounding at least eight other people, Iraqi security and coalition officials said, sparking fears of new hostilities.
World
Tamil family of 4 win court battle to stay in Australia
A Tamil family won another victory in an Australian court on Tuesday in their battle to avoid deportation to Sri Lanka.
Business
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.