SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said.

Bosnia's Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty.

Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer.

The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region.

A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.