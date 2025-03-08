Avalanche, Jets and Stars raise stakes in NHL' s Central Division with big trades at the deadline

As long as Miro Heiskanen can return from knee surgery in time for the playoffs, the Stars made the most of losing their Norris Trophy-caliber No. 1 defenseman for much of the second half of the season. Putting him on long-term injured reserve along with center Tyler Seguin cleared the salary cap space necessary to get Rantanen, who had 101 points in 81 postseason games with Colorado and was a key part of the 2022 Cup run.