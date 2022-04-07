COPENHAGEN, Denmark — An avalanche in northern Norway Thursday killed three people, police said. Another six members of the same skiing group were unhurt.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the three victims were quickly found because they wore avalanche detectors, but were declared dead on the spot. Their identities and nationalities were not immediately available.
The avalanche occurred near the Kavringtinden mountain, east of the city of Tromsoe, from where air ambulances were sent to the scene. The area is north of the Arctic Circle.
The avalanche forecast for the area was high Thursday, according to the Norwegian Water resources and Energy Directorate.
