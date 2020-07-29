EDMONTON, Alberta – Gabe Landeskog scored a 5-on-3 power play goal in the second period to put Colorado ahead 3-2 and the Avalanche held on for the victory in an exhibition game at Rogers Place on Wednesday afternoon.

Marcus Foligno was hit with a double minor for hooking and roughing to put the Avs up two men.

The Wild has Thursday off and will start the NHL postseason with a Sunday night game against Vancouver. The play-in series will be best-of-five.

Both teams scored twice in the first period. The Wild got a power-play goal from Matt Dumba and an even-strength goal from Eric Staal. Joonas Donskoi and Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado.

Alex Stalock started in goal for the Wild and stopped three of 17 shots. Colorado starter Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves on 20 shots. Both played half the game before Stalock was replaced by Devan Dubnyk and Grubauer by Pavel Francouz.

Dubynk stopped all 12 shots he faced.