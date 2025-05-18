Sports

Ava Brown's 3-run HR helps Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in 5 innings, win Gainesville Regional

Ava Brown hit a two-out three-run home run — her second homer in as many games — and Keagan Rothrock pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on Sunday to help Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in five innings and win the Gainesville Regional.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 8:20PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Ava Brown hit a two-out three-run home run — her second homer in as many games — and Keagan Rothrock pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings on Sunday to help Florida beat Mercer 8-0 in five innings and win the Gainesville Regional.

The third-seeded Gators (46-14) will host a super regional next weekend against the winner between No. 14 seed Duke and Georgia.

Reagan Walsh walked to load the bases in the first inning and Taylor Shumaker scored when Mia Williams reached on a fielder's choice to give Florida the lead for good.

Rothrock (14-5) allowed a hit with six strikeouts.

Jocelyn Erickson hit a two-out, two-RBI double in the second, Kenleigh Cahalan added an RBI single in the third before Brown's shot down the line in left made it 7-0.

Kendra Falby scored on a sacrifice fly by Walsh in the fifth to cap the scoring.

Hannah Pitts (8-10) gave up seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Toney's 2 HRs help Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 9-6 and win Lubbock Regional

Hailey Toney hit a solo shots in the fourth and sixth innings, Lauren Allred added three RBIs and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 9-6 on Sunday to win the Lubbock Regional.

Sports

Pipkins two-run blast helps send 11th-ranked Clemson past Kentucky to Super Regional

Sports

Bahl fires 1-hitter, hits home in 1st to give Nebraska Baton Rouge regional 8-0 over SE Louisiana