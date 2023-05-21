After losing a 13 inning marathon the night before, the Gophers softball team beat Northern Colorado 4-0 on Saturday evening on Autumn Pease's one-hitter and Natalie DenHartog's two RBI doubles to stay alive in the Seattle regional.

Minnesota (38-18) played McNeese — the team which prevailed 5-4 in a 4 hour, 14-minute in the first game of this regional — late Saturday night in another elimination game. The Cowgirls also were playing their second game of the day after losing 3-1 to host and top region seed Washington.

Against Northern Colorado (26-22), Pease was in command throughout. She struck out 10 and walked none and gave up only a bunt single in the final inning. Two of the Gophers power hitters — DenHartog and Jess Oakland — staked Pease to an early 2-0 lead.

DenHartog's one-hop double off the left-field wall drove in Kayla Chavez, who had got on base on a single, for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Oakland hit an inside-the-park homer at Husky Stadium in the third. Her opposite-field blast to right center hit the base of the wall and, with two outfielders converging on the ball, it bounced toward the right-field foul line. By the time the Huskies retrieved the ball, it was way too late. Oakland scored standing up. It was her 14th homer of the season.

Minnesota loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on singles by Chavez and Oakland and a walk to Taylor Krapf, but Maddy Ehlke struck out and Amani Bradley grounded out.

The Gophers got their final two runs in the seventh on DenHartog's double and Ehlke's sacrifice fly.