CHICAGO — An autopsy conducted Wednesday has revealed the Chicago Police deputy chief found dead in a station this week committed suicide.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest. The findings confirm an announcement by the Chicago Police Department that Boyd fatally shot himself Tuesday morning.

Boyd's death came just days after he was promoted to deputy chief of criminal networks by Superintendent David Brown. His suicide is also the latest of at least nine suicides by Chicago police officers in the last two years and comes three years after the U.S. Justice Department reported that the suicide rate among Chicago police officers was 60 % higher than the national average among police officers.

Boyd, 57, is the highest ranking member of the department to take his own life in memory.

Boyd was a popular member of the department who in his 29 years on the force worked as an undercover officer in narcotics, homicide detective and internal affairs officer before moving into the command ranks.