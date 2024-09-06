ATLANTA — An autopsy was performed Friday on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won't be given until further tests are completed, officials said.
Autopsy performed on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but cause not yet revealed
An autopsy was performed Friday on rapper Rich Homie Quan, but his cause of death won't be given until further tests are completed, officials said.
By The Associated Press
Georgia's Fulton County medical examiner said the examination had been completed a day after Quan, whose legal name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died in an Atlanta hospital at age 33.
"The cause and manner of death are pending the completion of laboratory studies and microscopic examination of tissue slides," the medical examiner said.
It was not immediately clear when the tests would be done, but the process can take months.
The Atlanta rapper was one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the mid-2010s, gaining mainstream fame through trap singles ''Type of Way'' and ''Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)."
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Man charged with plotting shooting at a New York Jewish center on anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack
A Pakistani man was arrested in Canada this week and accused of plotting a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that sparked the latest conflict in the Middle East, federal authorities announced Friday.