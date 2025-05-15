Autopsies misclassified in-custody deaths that were actually homicides, Maryland officials say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An audit of Maryland autopsies has uncovered at least 36 in-custody police deaths that should have been considered homicides, state officials announced Thursday following a comprehensive review of such cases spurred by widespread concerns about the former state medical examiner's testimony in the death of George Floyd.
Medical examiners under Dr. David Fowler were ''especially unlikely to classify a death as a homicide if the decedent was Black, or if they died after being restrained by police,'' Attorney General Anthony Brown said Thursday during a news conference.
"These findings have profound implications across our justice system,'' Brown said. ''They speak to systemic issues rather than individual conduct.''
The auditors reviewed 87 in-custody death cases. Three-person panels evaluated each autopsy, and in 36 cases, they unanimously concluded that the deaths should have been classified as homicides but were not. In five more cases, two of the three reviewers came to that conclusion.
Democratic Gov. Wes Moore said he has signed an executive order directing the attorney general to review each of the 41 cases and determine if they should be reopened for investigation.
''We will look at these cases to ensure that justice is done,'' Brown said.
Brown said that while the audit's findings are troubling, they don't suggest intentional or malicious conduct. He also noted that a homicide classification simply means someone died because of another person's action, not necessarily that the officers involved should be prosecuted.
Investigators focused on autopsies performed during the tenure of Fowler, who testified for the defense at the 2021 murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Fowler attributed Floyd's death to a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease — a widely rejected theory that did little to persuade the jury. Chauvin was ultimately convicted of murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.