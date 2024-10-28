Autonomous tech is coming to farming. What will it mean for crops and workers who harvest them?

Extreme heat, drought and intense rainfall have made this labor-intensive task even harder. And it's now more often done by migrant farmworkers who sometimes put in 20-hour days to keep up. That's why Jason Cope, co-founder of farm tech company PowerPollen, thinks it's essential to mechanize arduous tasks like detasseling. His team created a tool a tractor can use to collect the pollen from male plants without having to remove the tassel. It can then be saved for future crops.