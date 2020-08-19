BERLIN – A day after a bizarre series of crashes on a Berlin autobahn left several people injured, the city’s public prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that it was investigating whether what happened was part of an Islamist terrorist attack.

A 30-year-old man in a car was “strongly suspected” of “having hunted down motorcyclists,” said Martin Steltner, the spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

The driver, who authorities said was an Iraqi citizen, appeared to cause three crashes by ramming his car into two motorcycles and one scooter on different sections of the A100, an autobahn that runs through Berlin, during Tuesday’s evening rush hour. He later yelled “God is great” in Arabic and threatened to detonate a bomb.

Berlin has endured an Islamist vehicle attack before: In 2016, an assailant plowed a stolen truck through a Christmas market, killing 12 people. Earlier this year a Tunisian man was convicted of planning an attack using ricin, a lethal toxin, and given a 10-year jail sentence. Police arrested the man in 2018. But in recent years, most terrorist attacks in Germany — including one in the west of the country that killed 10 people six months ago — have been carried out by right-wing extremists.

“It shocks me deeply that the accident on the A100 was apparently deliberately caused and the incident on the autobahn is now classified by the investigators as an attack,” said Michael Müller, Berlin’s mayor.

According to the country’s domestic intelligence agency, the number of people belonging to Islamist terrorist organizations in Germany grew by 5.5% to 12,150 from 2018 to 2019.

While the prosecutor’s office said it was still looking for any links between the suspect and known terrorist groups, it said there were indications he had a history of mental illness.

Six people were wounded, three severely, in the crashes, according to authorities.

After the last crash, in which a motorcyclist was pinned against a car, the suspected assailant got out of his vehicle, placed what looked like a munitions box on its roof and a prayer mat on the road and started praying, Steltner said. He was arrested by officers despite threatening violence.

The prosector’s office is still determining charges, but Steltner said the suspected assailant would face at least three counts of attempted murder.