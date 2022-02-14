Authorities say they suspect alcohol played a role in a fatal snowmobile crash that killed a 71-year-old man in western Wisconsin over the weekend.

The wreck occurred about 11:15 a.m. Saturday on a marked snowmobile trail in St. Croix Township, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The man lost control of his snowmobile and was thrown from the machine, the Sheriff's Office said. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Alcohol may have been a factor in this crash," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

The man's identity has yet to be released.