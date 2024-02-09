A man was found dead last month on Metro Transit's Green Line in St. Paul, according to a news release Thursday from Metro Transit police requesting the public's help in identifying him.

Metro Transit police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the train at about 11 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to the release. They arrived at the Capitol/Rice St. Station near the State Capitol and began life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was later ruled as an overdose, according to Metro Transit spokesperson Nikki Muehlhausen.

Metro Transit police and Ramsey County Medical Examiner investigators have been working to identify the man, but "all methods have been unsuccessful," police said.

The man was described as 5-feet-8 and weighing 106 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee, with no tattoos. He was wearing a charcoal- and mustard-colored North Face jacket and black gloves, dark jeans and dark shoes. Surveillance cameras showed him walking around the train shortly before he died.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office at 651-266-1700.







