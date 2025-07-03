Authorities search for a woman who got off a cruise ship in Alaska to hike and didn't return

Nation

July 3, 2025 at 1:16AM

JUNEAU, Alaska — Authorities were searching for a woman visiting Alaska's capital city who did not return to her cruise ship from a hike she said she was taking, officials said Wednesday.

The Juneau Police Department said it received a report Tuesday afternoon that the 62-year-old from Kentucky, who told relatives that morning that she was getting off the Norwegian Bliss to hike, had not returned to the vessel by its departure time.

The woman's plans involved taking a tram popular with tourists partially up a mountain overlooking downtown Juneau and continuing from there, with plans to trek to Gold Ridge and Gastineau Peak, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Juneau is a popular cruise ship destination. Many tourists who ride the tram stay close to the developed area that includes the tram.

There are still areas of snow on the local peaks.

The department said ground and aerial searches were conducted Tuesday, with ground searches resuming Wednesday and aircraft on standby due to overcast and rainy weather.

