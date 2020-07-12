MCALLEN, Texas — Authorities say shootout in south Texas border town leaves 2 police officers dead, suspect wounded.
National
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana's presidential primary
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have won Louisiana's twice-postponed presidential primary.
Politics
Suburban women a challenge for Trump in Minn. battleground
With four months until Election Day, suburban women find themselves again a pivotal campaign demographic and a focus in key Midwestern states.
National
2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town
Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call, authorities said.
Politics
Women voters — particularly in Midwest — to be pivotal in 2020
In Michigan last year, Muskegon County voters helped elect a female governor, secretary of state, attorney general and U.S. senator. The results put women there on the leading edge of a shift that is reshaping politics across the Midwest and nationally.
National
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.