FARGO, N.D. — Authorities say North Dakota gunman's "binary trigger" allowed him to fire rapidly; wounded officers fell quickly.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris: Why are there so many famous people from Hibbing?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune