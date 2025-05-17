Wires

Authorities say nine people are dead after a tornado touches down in Kentucky

Authorities say nine people are dead after a tornado touches down in Kentucky.

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 11:30AM

LONDON, Ky. — Authorities say nine people are dead after a tornado touches down in Kentucky.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Israel says its military has launched a new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release hostages

Israel says its military has launched a new operation in Gaza to pressure Hamas to release hostages.

Wires

Authorities say nine people are dead after a tornado touches down in Kentucky

Wires

A Russian attack kills 9 civilians, hours after direct peace talks between both sides, Ukrainian officials say