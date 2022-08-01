Authorities have identified the young man who was shot and killed late last week in south Minneapolis.
Sunrise B. Wade, 19, of Green Bay, was shot multiple times shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of S. Snelling Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Wade died about 45 minutes later at HCMC, the examiner's office added.
Police said they found the wounded Wade in an alley. No arrests have been announced.
