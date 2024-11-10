BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University.
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 10:49PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University
Authorities say a man with a weapon was arrested after leaving the scene of a shooting at Alabama's Tuskegee University.