NEW YORK — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan.
Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan
Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in the Hudson River off Manhattan.
The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 7:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says
Six people have died in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River in New York City, an AP source says.