Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoyang (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert gave the location as Liaoning, which is the province, not the city)

Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoyang (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert gave the location as Liaoning, which is the province, not the city).

The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:50AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoyang (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert gave the location as Liaoning, which is the province, not the city).

