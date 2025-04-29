TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoyang (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert gave the location as Liaoning, which is the province, not the city).
The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:50AM
