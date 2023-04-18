BRUSSELS — Authorities in several European Union member states raided fashion houses Tuesday in an initial move linked to an EU antitrust probe, officials said.
The EU Commission said in a statement it was looking into whether some fashion industry players were involved in cartels and other restrictive business practices.
The Commission had already instigated inspections last year and in 2021 but said that Tuesday's action was unrelated.
The Commission did not name the companies or EU member states involved.
