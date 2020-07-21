Police and prosecutors are turning to the public for help in deciding whether to charge a Lake Street pawnshop owner who allegedly shot and killed a man during rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in late May.

The plea issued Tuesday comes one day after civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he is representing the family of the man who was killed and joining in the call for charges to be filed. Crump is also the attorney for Floyd’s immediate survivors, who are plaintiffs in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Police Department and others.

Calvin Horton was shot on May 27 outside Cadillac Pawn by John Rieple after two days of arson, looting and protesting that followed Floyd’s killing by police on May 25. The storefront suffered significant damage and was looted that night.

Rieple, of Galesville, Wis., was arrested and later released as the investigation continued. A call to his home Tuesday morning went unanswered.

Horton’s family and community activists have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon in front of the pawnshop at 1538 E. Lake Street. A vigil will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. The family is demanding that Rieple be charged and that police release any surveillance of the incident. Tuesday would have been Horton’s 44th birthday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office explained in a statement some of the investigatory challenges police faced immediately after the shooting.

“The scene was chaotic that night, with many people in and around the pawnshop,” the statement read. Some of those people pelted police officers as they tried to render first aid to Mr. Horton, and attacked them with objects again after the ambulance left and they tried to investigate the crime scene. The officers retreated and investigators were unable to safely return to the crime scene until the next day.”

Also, the office revealed, that investigators have located just one witness who saw part of the incident and have yet to find any surveillance video connected to the shooting.

In a statement, Crump said family and activists have video from social media showing that Rieple was safely in his business while shooting out into the crowd. Horton was shot in the chest and upper extremities, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Freeman said authorities want to hear from anyone who was in or near the pawnshop from shortly before Horton was shot until immediately afterward. Those with information about the shooting are being asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.

Rieple, 59, started Cadillac Pawn in 1990. At one time, he owned a pawnshop and a jewelry store in Winona and, in 2002, a business called Mainstream Firearms and Marine, also in Winona. He also once operated a pawnshop in La Crosse.

While the Star Tribune generally does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime, it is doing so with Rieple because his identity as the owner of the pawnshop is widely known and because he has been identified by other news media in connection with Horton’s death.

Star Tribune staff writer David Chanen contributed to this report.