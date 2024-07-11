State investigators were assisting police after a man and woman were found dead in a Savage apartment Wednesday morning.
A news release from the Savage Police Department did not describe the circumstances of the deaths or call them suspicious, but said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had been called in to help.
The bodies were discovered during a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. in the 14900 block of Louisiana Avenue S., the release said. Police said there was no threat to the public.
No other information was available, and Savage police Sgt. Jacob Swartout declined further comment Wednesday.
