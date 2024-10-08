Authorities in Belarus open new criminal probes against scores of opposition activists

The Investigative Committee, Belarus' top state criminal investigation agency, announced Tuesday that it has opened new criminal inquiries against 22 opposition activists on charges of their alleged involvement in a ''conspiracy to seize power'' and against 23 others who are accused of creating an ''extremist group'' for their activities. The activists, most of whom have fled Belarus, have been slapped with confiscation of their apartments and other assets and will face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.