MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities have identified a woman who drowned last month in a residential pool in St. Louis Park.
Hannah J. Salo, 27, of Brooklyn Center, drowned on July 4 in a pool at a home in the 6600 block of Eliot View, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
The Star Tribune reports authorities investigated the incident and determined that the drowning was accidental.
