The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed near a Cub Foods in Fridley Thursday.
Authorities said Devon Michael Adams from Hugo was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest on March 9. He was 27.
Fridley police responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 a.m. at a Cub Foods parking lot, finding one man in a car with a bullet wound. Bystanders and first responders performed life-saving measures on Adams before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His death has been pronounced a homicide. No arrests have been made for the killing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Minnesota's pregnancy resource centers under microscope in abortion debate
The centers are at risk of losing state funding in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Minneapolis
Jacob Frey and his wife are speaking out about death threats
From trips to the grocery store to reflecting on whether they should try for a second child, couple says vitriol has gone too far.
Politics
Minnesota nonprofits backing federal charitable deductions for non-itemizers
The Charitable Act, introduced this month by 11 senators including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, would allow taxpayers who take the standard deduction to deduct some charitable donations.
Minneapolis
Man arrested after police chase ends with crash, injuries in southeast Minneapolis
Police Chief Brian O'Hara thanked assisting law enforcement, who tracked down a shooting suspect involved in the crash.
North Metro
Authorities identify victim in Fridley Cub Foods shooting
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said the man, from Hugo, died from gunshot wound to the chest.