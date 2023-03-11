The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed near a Cub Foods in Fridley Thursday.

Authorities said Devon Michael Adams from Hugo was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest on March 9. He was 27.

Fridley police responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 a.m. at a Cub Foods parking lot, finding one man in a car with a bullet wound. Bystanders and first responders performed life-saving measures on Adams before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death has been pronounced a homicide. No arrests have been made for the killing.